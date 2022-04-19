FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A second felon has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened at the Southern City Swag Boutique in Fayetteville in early January.

Eddie Saez, 34, was gunned down Jan. 4 inside the Southern City Swag Boutique clothing store just after 3 p.m. Police said that day that Saez died at the scene.

Quinteel Pierre Harley, a South Carolina man, who is also 34, was arrested in Brunswick County on April 12, the Fayetteville Police Department told CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Previously, the department arrested 28-year-old Rasheem Lopez Grant, the first suspect wanted in the homicide, on Jan. 14 in Columbia, South Carolina. He was then extradited back to Fayetteville on Feb. 4.

The arrests come after Fayetteville police released suspect and vehicle of interest photos, as well as personal descriptions on Jan. 6.

Harley is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $620,000 secured bond and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy.

Previously, Grant was charged with the same counts. He is still there under no bond.

Rodney Overton contributed to this article.