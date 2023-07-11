FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man was arrested and charged in the broad daylight killing of a Fayetteville man that happened in May, police say.

Laurence Williams, 20, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the death of 37-year-old Joseph Walton.

The first suspect, Jeavon McCoy, 18, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Walton back in May.

Police said they responded to the 4900 block of Schmidt Street around 4 p.m. on May 22 and found a man, later identified as Walton, in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Cameras in the area captured images of Williams and McCoy from street cameras and at an unidentified convenience store.

Williams is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.