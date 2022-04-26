FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working to bring in two Fayetteville men for questioning following a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that its homicide unit wants to speak with 28-year-old Damon Javone Ward about the shooting, but then added Joseph Michael Byrd, Jr., 41, as another wanted suspect on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 9 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum Inn parking lot, located in the 2500 block of Gillespie Street.

The victim, Donald Charles Owens III, 29, also of Fayetteville, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Owens was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where the sheriff’s office confirmed he died Monday morning.

People with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-677-5496 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Information may also be submitted online at the Crimestoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.