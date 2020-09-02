Secretary of the Army tours Fort Bragg housing updates

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — As the U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy toured a renovated house at Fort says progress is being made, but there’s still more to do to fix Fort Bragg housing issues.

“We still have a lot of work to go, but it’s encouraging to see all the work that’s being done,” McCarthy said.

Some military families say not enough is being done.

Military spouse Tricia Forehand says her house at Fort Bragg was filled with mold and other issues.

She doesn’t feel that Corvias, the housing company at Fort Bragg, is doing enough to make things right for families like hers.

“As a military family we are already fighting enough battles, housing shouldn’t have to be one,” Forehand said.

Shelley Federico helps lead the fight against military housing issues by speaking to lawmakers and running the non-profit Military Mold Advisory Council.

“We had mold in our house so bad that we lost every single thing that we owned,” Federico said, adding that her family became sick because of the mold.

With several lawsuits pending against Corvias, the families are hoping change will come, but they want Corvias and the Army to step it up.

“Why now, why are you actively being involved now, you’ve known,” Federico said.

McCarthy says they’ve let families down when it comes to housing.

“That’s the danger when you set up these public-private partnerships, over time you get lazy…as an institution, we got lazy,” McCarthy said. “The wake-up call happened about two years ago, it is embarrassing, it was awful.”

Corvias says they’ve invested $25.2 million into fixing Fort Bragg housing, which includes renovating 132 homes.

“We’re not there yet, we’re going to keep pushing on our partners to run faster to get this done,” McCarthy said.

Fort Bragg says they will continue having quarterly town halls to hear housing feedback, and they’ve hired seven people to inspect work orders.

Corvias says they’ve hired 52 more people to help with customer service and work orders.

The company manages 6,104 homes and 432 apartments at Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg says housing staff is inspecting all houses between occupancy, and they’re inspecting all work orders that fall under life, health, or safety categories.