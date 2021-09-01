Section of Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville shut down after crash takes down power pole, lines

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash took down a power pole and lines on a major Fayetteville road on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Bragg Boulevard at Cain Road was closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole at around 3 a.m. at that location, police said. The crash took down the pole and left wires across the road.

Fayetteville PWC is on scene working to make repairs so the road can reopen, officials said.

Bragg Boulevard inbound is being redirected down Fort Bragg Road and outbound traffic is being redirected at Starling Street.

Police did not provide an estimate of when the road will reopen.

Authorities did not say if the driver was injured or if they will face any charges in connection with the wreck.