FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 295 South is scheduled to close this coming weekend for bridge maintenance.

The bridge over Carvers Creek, which is near the Cape Fear River, will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Sunday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

This project is weather-dependent, so if there is rain Saturday, this work may be postponed and rescheduled later.

As a result, southbound drivers will be detoured to take the the River Road exit. They will travel south on River Road to Middle Road, then onto U.S. 301/I-95 Business to Grove Street; then north on Ramsey Street (U.S. 401), if they want to continue on I-295 South.

The bridge maintenance department for NCDOT will do a combination of repairs and replacements of the expansion joints, which help provide a smoother ride and protects the girders supporting the driving deck.

Drivers should seek an alternate route, or plan for a longer trip if using the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.