Raeford Road in Fayetteville reopens after pedestrian hit by car, killed

A pedestrian was killed in Fayetteville after being hit by a vehicle on Raeford Road (CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of a major Fayetteville road reopened Thursday morning after it had been closed due to a fatal pedestrian-involved crash, police said.

Officers responded to Raeford Road near 71st School Road at approximately 5:22 a.m. in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Once on scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead by police and medical personnel, officials said.

Eastbound Raeford Road was closed between 71st School Road and Strickland Bridge Road as police investigated the fatal collision.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Travelers were being encouraged to avoid the area if possible. The road reopened around 9:05 a.m.

Police have not said how exactly the incident happened or if any charges will be filed in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

