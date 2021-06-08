Security guard shot during robbery at closed hotel in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 63-year-old man working as a security guard at a closed hotel was shot during a robbery over the weekend, police said.

Jerry Smothers had been hired to work as security at the closed Clarion Hotel located at 1944 Cedar Creek Rd. when he was robbed just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The suspect shot Smothers and stole his wallet and 2001 GMC Sierra.

Smothers was found suffering from the gunshot wound by another security guard and he was later taken to the hospital.

Police said Smothers was in critical condition immediately following the shooting.

The Sierra was recovered Tuesday morning by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Robbery unit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).