Security guard shot while trying to break up fight, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A security guard is in critical condition after he was shot twice while trying to break up a fight late Thursday, Fayetteville police said.

The shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. in the parking lot of Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill.

According to police, a person got into an altercation in the parking lot with other patrons that had been refused entry into Phat Daddy’s.

Police said the victim, 50-year-old Charles Jackson, Jr., was working as a security guard when he started to help another employee with breaking up the fight in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect then started shooting and hit Jackson twice.

The suspect drove off in what witnesses described as a white in color Mercedes SUV-style vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.