FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides of Pamalee Drive are closed down after a collision Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer was coming down Bragg Blvd. when it rolled down the embankment and came to a stop horizontally across all lanes of Pamalee Drive, according to officers with the Fayetteville Police Department. After rolling down the hill, the semi struck a sedan.

A semi truck blocks both directions of Pamalee Drive after running off Bragg Blvd. and down a bridge embankment. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The drivers of both the sedan and tractor-trailer were transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, police added. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Power poles were taken out on Bragg Blvd. and energy crews are on scene to complete the restoration work. As of about 11 a.m., crews estimated Pamalee Drive will not reopen until closer to 2 p.m.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.