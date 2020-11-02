Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Goldsboro and Fayetteville

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Kamala Harris declared a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for someone who supports democracy, will enhance America’s standing in the world and conducts himself with dignity during a campaign stop in North Carolina.

She says Trump, by contrast, offers none of those things. Harris made her remarks to a small crowd in Goldsboro, a majority Black city in Wayne County. It was her first of two Sunday stops in North Carolina — she later appeared in Fayetteville.

In 2016, Trump won the county where she was campaigning.

Harris, the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket, has been trying to appeal directly to Black voters in key swing states. She gave a shout out to people in the crowd wearing representing historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Harris was part of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University. She said North Carolinians are more familiar than most with attempts at voter suppression. She’s citing a previous state voter ID law that was struck down by a court that said it targeted African Americans with surgical precision.

Fewer than 50 people were in the park, but several dozen more people gathered in a nearby parking lot. Harris began speaking about 10 minutes ahead of schedule.

Later in Fayetteville, Harris spoke at drive-in rally at Fayetteville State University where there were 68 cars and 100 people at the event, according to her campaign.

Harris spoke about 35 minutes early at the event.

People waved Biden-Harris signs from their cars during the event. There were also people honking their horns throughout her remarks.