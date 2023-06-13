HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Some senior citizens in Hope Mills have been afraid to leave their apartments due to issues with a nearby homeless encampment.

“You don’t see the women (tenants) walking around or interacting like they used to. The fact of it is that they are afraid,” said Bramon Pagan, a tenant of The Pineridge Manor Apartments.

Several tenants at The Pineridge Manor Apartments in Hope Mills said they’ve noticed some of the homeless getting into their building and other illegal activity.

“They’ve been getting into our building. I’ve seen some of them with a key come in. I don’t know how they got the key,” said Judy Bryant, a tenant.

“We don’t feel safe. They wander our halls at night,” Bryant also said.

“So, I confronted him. One thing led to another, he threatened me and he told me he knew where I live,” Pagan said.

Tenants said they’ve been complaining to the Town of Hope Mills Board of Commissioners for two years about the safety problems.

“They just didn’t do anything,” Pagan said.

“We can’t have people living in fear,” Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger said.

Dollinger met with the group of seniors on Monday. By Tuesday morning, he was given permission from the property manager at the Pineridge Manor to remove the homeless people from the property.

“We went out there today (Tuesday) and provided them with warm clothes and some food and options to relocate them to shelters,” Dollinger said.

“Makes me feel safer already. Just knowing if they walk back on this property now they will be arrested,” Bryant said.

While some tenants are now relieved by the removal of the encampment, others said more work needs to be done to make the apartment community safer.

“We still got a long way to go,” Pagan said.

The chief told CBS17 that Hope Mills Police Department is working with the apartment complex property manager to install some security cameras.

“It doesn’t make sense to turn around and use other people’s property to do this kind of thing. If they can get some kind of place where they can put them, then maybe we will be able to address the issue,” Pagan said.

Just like other parts of Cumberland County, Dollinger said homeless encampments are increasing across the town. However, this encampment was the only one with issues in Hope Mills.