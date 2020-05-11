Senior portraits displayed on banner outside Cape Fear High School

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school is honoring their seniors in a special way since graduation ceremonies are being altered.

Senior portraits are on a roadside banner at Cape Fear High School.

The principal says he contacted Carlton Hubbard Photography to design the banner.

He says it’s been emotional for parents and students to drive by and see the portraits.

“Happy, excited but also sad — you see them they come up to take pictures of their child and they got the little tear in their eye a little bit. I think that’s part of it the emotional piece but they’ve been appreciative of it,” said principal Brian Edkins.

Next to the banners, the bus drivers spelled out “2020” with their buses.

They flew a drone to get video of it from above.

