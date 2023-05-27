FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash that left three people dead is also blocking a road in Fayetteville Saturday evening.

The wreck happened just before 5:15 p.m. along Murchison Road at Harbor Road, which is north of U.S. 401/Country Club Drive.

Three people died at the scene, police said. Their names are being withheld until their family is notified, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

One person is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

The wreck scene has closed Murchison Road from Country Club Drive to Shaw Mill Road/Hogan Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The crash appeared to involve a car and a pickup truck. Both vehicles had major front-end damage, according to photos from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.