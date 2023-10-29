FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Fayetteville has displaced seven people, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Cherry Laurel Drive, which is in the Eagle Pointe Village apartment complex, around 1:26 a.m.

When they first arrived at the three-story apartment building, firefighters couldn’t initially see anything from the exterior. However, further investigation revealed a third floor apartment unit with smoke showing.

According to the fire department, a kitchen fire had broken out in the unit and was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported to the fire department, but seven people were displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross was called in to help the affected residents.

Due to water damage from the sprinkler system, the power had to be turned off to multiple units in the building. The initial damage costs are estimated to be around $15,000.