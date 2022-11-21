FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials.

On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Firefighters told deputies that a hut had caught on fire. Several chickens and rabbits were inside and died from smoke inhalation.

A Cumberland County Schools representative told CBS 17 that they were not sure of how many were in the hut. No other structures were damaged by the fire.

Sheriff’s office arson investigators responded and processed the scene. The investigation revealed that the fire was not set deliberately.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Cumberland County Arson Unit at (910) 677-5499 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.