Several ATV riders swarming Fayetteville roads are sought by police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say unregistered ATV drivers are creating a risk on the roads.

Police released pictures of ATV drivers they say the want to identify.

“This is not only a problem specific to downtown, this has been a problem throughout Fayetteville over the last several months,” Fayetteville officer Jeremy Strickland said.

Strickland estimates dozens of ATVs were seen driving around the Market House Saturday night.

“They drove from all across the city to downtown,” Strickland said. “They put themselves at great risk by doing so.”

Police say most of the drivers weren’t wearing helmets, and the ATVs are unregistered and uninsured.

“Our approach to identify and charge later seems to be the safest option at this point,” Strickland said. “We tried enforcement action that night, but it did not work.”

The drivers showed up during the camping protest at the Market House, led by the Ville’s Voice group.

“We didn’t know they were coming, but we do appreciate the support,” organizer Myah Warren said. “When it comes to getting future support, I want to do it in a way that’s not going to attract any unwanted attention to anyone.”

Myah says she doesn’t want the ATV riders to distract from their message of more police accountability.

City leaders are meeting Monday to talk about police accountability.

“Address what the problem is and move forward because, truthfully, Fayetteville needs change, and it isn’t until all these leaders come together that that change can actually take place,” Warren said.

