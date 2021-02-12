Several Fayetteville bus routes suspended after 3 workers test positive for COVID-19

A man has his temperature checked prior to entering a store in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville officials said Friday night that three city transit workers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Other workers are in quarantine because of possible exposure, a news release said.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit officials said that some bus routes will be suspended indefinitely.

The following routes are suspended:

Route 9 – Stacy Weaver Drive/Rosehill Road

Route 10 – Strickland Bridge Road

Route 11 – Country Club Drive/Pamalee Drive

Route 15 – Cape Fear Valley Medical Center/Cross Creek Mall

Route 19 – Yadkin Road

Route 31 – Owen Drive/Gillespie Street (includes Enterprise Avenue)

One route, Route 7 – Raeford Road, will be operating on a reduced schedule.

The news release said that officials “will review bus schedules to ensure the maximum numbers of routes operate.”

The service interuptions could continue for days.

“FAST employees must test negative before returning to work. So, service disruptions could continue well into next week or beyond,” the news release said.