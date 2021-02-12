Several Fayetteville bus routes suspended after 3 workers test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville officials said Friday night that three city transit workers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Other workers are in quarantine because of possible exposure, a news release said.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit officials said that some bus routes will be suspended indefinitely.

The following routes are suspended:

  • Route 9 – Stacy Weaver Drive/Rosehill Road
  • Route 10 – Strickland Bridge Road
  • Route 11 – Country Club Drive/Pamalee Drive
  • Route 15 – Cape Fear Valley Medical Center/Cross Creek Mall
  • Route 19 – Yadkin Road
  • Route 31 – Owen Drive/Gillespie Street (includes Enterprise Avenue)

One route, Route 7 – Raeford Road, will be operating on a reduced schedule.

The news release said that officials “will review bus schedules to ensure the maximum numbers of routes operate.”

The service interuptions could continue for days.

“FAST employees must test negative before returning to work. So, service disruptions could continue well into next week or beyond,” the news release said.

