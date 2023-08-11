LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-month-old baby has been missing nearly a month and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in bringing her home.

The sheriff’s office said the baby girl’s disappearance was reported on Friday, 28 days after she was reportedly last seen on July 14.

The baby’s name is Raylee Marie Reed and she is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighing approximately 15-20 pounds and is about 24 inches tall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raylee Marie Reed Lawrence Rexal America

She was last seen in a car driven by 55-year-old Lawrence Rexal America. His physical description is a white man standing approximately 6 foot, 1-inch tall. He weighs about 175 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. The man also has “a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm, a tattoo on the left leg of a skull, and a tattoo on his chest of “Larry” with two hearts.”

The car was seen on July 14, in the 6200 block of Crocket Raynor Road in Linden and is listed as a 2023 grey Nissan Titan.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective J.C. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the watch commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.