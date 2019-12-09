Sheriff: Threat says Cumberland County school will have ‘active shooter’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cumberland County said Sunday night they are investigating a threat posted on social media about a high school.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified Sunday afternoon about the threat made on Instagram.

“The threat stated that Terry Sanford would experience (an) active shooter situation,” a Facebook post from Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

Detectives are investigating the threat, Ennis said.

“All threats of violence at a school are taken very seriously and will be investigated thoroughly and expeditiously for everyone’s safety,” the post on Facebook said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now