Sheriff’s office investigating after fatal shooting in mobile home park near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person is dead following a fatal shooting in a mobile home park near Fayetteville Thursday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting on Summerwind Drive (Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are investigating after a fatal shooting occurred on Summerwind Drive just before 12:45 a.m., officials said.

A picture from the scene provided by the sheriff’s office showed multiple units there and a section with three or four homes blocked off with crime scene tape.

The sheriff’s office did not specify how many people were shot or killed.

“More details will be released at the appropriate time,” the sheriff’s office said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.