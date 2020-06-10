Sheriff’s office works to decrease number of detainees awaiting trial in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 is shining a brighter light on an ongoing problem at the Cumberland County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Jury trials remain postponed due to COVID. Some detainees sit in jail for years while waiting on a trial date, which costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars every year, the sheriff’s office said.

Since the pandemic began, the sheriff’s office said it has been able to reduce the number of people in jail for non-violent crimes by about 200. The problem is people with felony charges sitting inside for years without a court date.

On Wednesday, a woman was at the courthouse trying to get her son’t $80,000 bond reduced.

“He’s going to miss out on his brother and sister’s graduation,” she said.

She doesn’t want to give their names or go into details about his case, but she said her son is charged with a felony, that he’s been in jail for more than a year, and he doesn’t have a trial date set yet.

As a nurse, she said she’s also worried about him getting coronavirus while in jail.

“I’m just very concerned about COVID-19 and I hope they go ahead and consider releasing him so that he can be a little bit more protected.”

There are about 535 inmates inside the Cumberland County Detention Center, according to Lt. Sean Swain. About 12 of those inmates have been there for two or more years waiting on their cases to go to trial.

“There are two white subjects to 12 or 13 black inmates,” Swain said.

Swain said every inmate costs the sheriff’s office about $23,700 a year to house.

“The taxpayers of Cumberland County are paying for all of that. So, the less amount of people we can have is the greater the savings for the sheriff’s office and the taxpayers of Cumberland County,” Swain said. “Now what we need to do is try to speed up our trials and get these people into court, get their day in court, and see if they’re guilty or not guilty.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said they work daily with officers and defense attorneys to try to expedite cases.

“We certainly would like to move cases out of the county jail as soon as we can,” West said.

Right now he estimates there are 85 to 90 pending homicide cases.

“If a defense attorney comes to us and says this defendant wants his day in court, he wants a trial, we’ll get that matter on a trial calendar as soon as we can,” West said.

West also said defense attorneys can file for speedy trials, but for the most part they typically don’t.

“They don’t want to rush things on their side because they realize that someone’s freedom is at stake,” he said.

The mother outside the courthouse said her son’s bond reduction was denied. They were told they can’t go to trial yet because the court is backed up due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are still no jury trials happening because of COVID-19.

West said they could always use more district attorneys and public offenders to help move cases through the system faster.

