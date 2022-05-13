FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead after he was shot multiple times alongside a CashPoints ATM in Fayetteville Friday night, police said.

A CBS 17 crew arrived just before 8 p.m. to the ATM located at the corner of Santa Fe on Yadkin Road to find the Fayetteville Police Department and Fayetteville EMS on scene.

Fayetteville police and fire are on-scene of a reported shooting (Ray Duffy).

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed EMS transported the man, who had been shot in the 5700 block parking lot, to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. However, he succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

Members of the department’s homicide unit are now investigating.

This remains an active investigation and a developing story.