Shooting in Walmart parking lot leads to police chase in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting a Walmart parking lot in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon lead to a police chase and the arrest of two suspects, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2820 Gillespie Street.

A man was shot multiple times and responding officers administered life-saving measures until the victim could be transported to the hospital.

While officers were responding, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted leaving the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off – leading officers on a chase that ended near Chickenfoot Road and Interstate-95.

Two people were taken into custody at the end of that chase.

Police said the shooting victim is being treated for serious injuries at the hopsital. No one else was injured.

The names of those arrested were not immediately available.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.