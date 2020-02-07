1 in custody after shooting outside Fayetteville VA Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a person was shot at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fayetteville Friday afternoon, the FBI said.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m. at the center at 2300 Ramsey Street, according to Shelly Lynch, spokeswoman for the FBI.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to Lynch.

The person was wounded in the shooting just outside the hospital, Lynch said in a news release.

A source at the hospital said the incident happened at the urgent care area of the hospital.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by VA police, Lynch said, adding that the victim and suspect knew each other.

“There was never an active shooter incident and investigators do not believe there is any additional threat to public safety,” Lynch said in the news release.

