Shooting over face mask rule leaves Fayetteville security guard in critical condition

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of men is on the run after a late Thursday night shooting over a COVID-19 protective face covering at a Fayetteville bar left a man in the hospital.

Surveillance video from Phat Daddy’s Sports Bar and Grill shows a group of men pull up and try to enter the bar without face masks, which is not allowed. The group argued with security and masked customers before heading back to the parking lot.

Minutes later, the masked and unmasked groups are seen arguing and fighting, according to video. Both sides then pulled out guns.

Charles Jackson Jr., who was wearing a black ball cap, and other security guards try to break up the fight. Jackson is then shot twice and falls to the ground, video shows.

The unmasked group then sped off, the suspected shooter taking off in a white Mercedes SUV. Jackson, a Marine veteran and family man, remains in critical condition Friday night.

RELATED: Security guard shot while trying to break up fight, Fayetteville police say

“Mr. Jackson is not just a security guard for me. He’s like my brother — been around me for 20-plus years, so this one hurts real deep,” said Kenneth Clark, who is the bar’s owner.

Clark says Jackson was shot in the head. The bullet missed his brain but doctors are still working to stop heavy bleeding, Clark said.

Clark says there have been problems with some patrons not wanting to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines during the pandemic but never something like this.

“You don’t have to come in here — it’s a privilege. If you don’t want to put on the face mask you don’t have to come in,” said Clark.

He hopes the people responsible for shooting his friend and employee now do the right thing.

“Turn yourself in,” Clark said.

Clark says he is considering adding more security and off-duty police officers in the future.

If you recognize the suspects or the getaway cars contact Fayetteville police detective D. Gousby at (910) 322-1084 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).