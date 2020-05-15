Shooting suspect, victim both critically injured in domestic situation, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot and another man was hurt in a domestic incident Thursday night, according to a news release.

Police responded to the 700 block of Topeka Street at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in reference to reports that a person had been shot. Officers arrived to find two men in need of medical attention.

One of the men had been shot in the neck, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived, the release said.

The preliminary investigation led officers to believe the matter is a domestic incident. A physical altercation ensued after the suspect shot the victim. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. D. Smith at 910-818-2169 or Fayetteville Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

