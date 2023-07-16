HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Hope Mills say they are looking for two thieves who targeted a Harris Teeter earlier this month.

The incident was reported on July 5 at the Harris Teeter at 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

A man and woman filled two shopping carts with various “over-the-counter medications and various hygiene items,” the news release said.

Photo from Hope Mills Police Department

The duo then just pushed the carts out of the store, police said.

Two photos were released of the couple, including one of the man checking items on a shelf.

Photo from Hope Mills Police Department

Police said anyone who has information about the case should contact the Hope Mills Police Department’s Detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit a tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.