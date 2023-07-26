FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting inside the Cross Creek Mall early Wednesday afternoon was an isolated incident, Fayetteville police said.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall at 5000 Morganton Road. As they arrived, they quickly found a male suspect who was taken into custody without incident, police said.

This was not an active shooter incident, and the mall was not on lockdown. There are no reported injuries at this time, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

