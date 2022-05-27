FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A broken water main caused a “significant” sinkhole that has closed a Fayetteville street Friday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. as a water main break near the intersection of Raeford Road and Sandalwood Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the water main break is on Sandalwood Drive and has caused a significant sinkhole on Sandalwood Drive,” the news release said.

Sandalwood Drive, which is just south of Raeford Road and west of Hope Mills Road, will be closed until at least midnight Friday, officials said.

PWC crews are on the scene making repairs to the water line, the news release said.