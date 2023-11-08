FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Fire Department expects significant traffic delays during the Wednesday morning commute after a water main break.

Fire officials said shortly after 3:30 a.m., the department was called to a water leak near 2255 Hope Mills Road. After arriving, crews found a large amount of water flowing from a water main and flooding an adjacent residence.

A water main break along Hope Mills Road. (Fayetteville Police Department)

A water main break has closed an area of Hope Mills Road. (Fayetteville Police Department)

The American Red Cross is helping two displaced residents. PWC crews are actively assessing the situation. Fire officials said there will be significant traffic delays from outbound Fayetteville to Hope Mills.

Drivers are asked to take Wingate Road as an alternate route and avoid the area of Hope Mills Rd.

The department said no none was injured.