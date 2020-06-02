Signs of solidarity from officers, protesters bring end to Monday demonstrations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Protests in Fayetteville played out up through the beginning of the city’s curfew Monday evening and ended with shows of respect from police officers to the crowd and vice versa.

Fayetteville’s citywide curfew is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Protesters marched in the city from the afternoon through the beginning of the curfew. CBS 17 crews observed some tense moments between police and protesters, but said tensions seemed to ease when the officers knelt in a show of solidarity.

“We also stand for justice for everyone. Our department is committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect,” a news release said.

CBS 17’s crew also captured a moment when a woman, visibly emotional by the officers’ actions, was embraced by a policeman.

“We’ve been wanting to walk with them in protest from day one,” Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said. “This is my city. This is our community. We want nothing but change. We are the leaders of what law enforcement should be. We understand respect. We understand listening. We understand we’re not perfect. Trust me, we’re not perfect, but we also understand accountability.”

Protesters said Hawkins agreed to speak with them over the phone on Tuesday.

The protesters largely cleared out shortly after.

Protests turned violent and destructive Saturday in Fayetteville. The city’s streets were quiet Sunday evening after leaders established the curfew.

