Silver Alert canceled after remains found near Fort Bragg ID’d as missing woman

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Silver Alert issued in Cumberland County in January has been canceled after human remains found near Fort Bragg in October were identified as the missing woman.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, human remains were found off Interstate-95 near Fort Bragg on Oct. 5. Army officials took over the investigation.

On Wednesday, the United States Army Criminal Investigation Division of Fort Bragg notified the sheriff’s office that the remains had been identified as Priscilla Sands, a missing person out of Cumberland County who was the subject of a Silver Alert.

Sands was reported missing on Jan. 7 when she left her home on Charles Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Her next of kin have been notified of her death.

“We hope the community will come together during this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Our deepest and sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Priscilla Sands,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Authorities did not say if they suspect foul play was involved in the woman’s death.