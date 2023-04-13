FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance finding a missing 56-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Michael Ranson who was last seen on Thursday in the 300 block of Babcock Court. He is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Michael Ranson is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 1, 210 pounds with brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray or black jacket, green pajama pants, and black shoes.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Ranson, they are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1802 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).