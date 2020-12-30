Silver Alert issued for missing Fayetteville woman who may be in Robeson County

Cumberland County News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: North Carolina Department of Public Safety

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Fayetteville woman who may be in Robeson County.

Beverly Ruth Thompson, 56, was last seen on Oliver Street in Fayetteville. Thompson is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Officials believe she could be in Robeson County.

Thompson is 5’3″ and 150 pounds with blonde/black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black and brown blouse, black pants, black boots, a black hat and a scarf, NCDPS said.

Her vehicle is a Forest Green 1998 Honda Accord EX with North Carolina license plate TDT-8787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1530.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar