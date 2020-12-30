Silver Alert issued for missing Fayetteville woman who may be in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Fayetteville woman who may be in Robeson County.

Beverly Ruth Thompson, 56, was last seen on Oliver Street in Fayetteville. Thompson is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Officials believe she could be in Robeson County.

Thompson is 5’3″ and 150 pounds with blonde/black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black and brown blouse, black pants, black boots, a black hat and a scarf, NCDPS said.

Her vehicle is a Forest Green 1998 Honda Accord EX with North Carolina license plate TDT-8787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1530.