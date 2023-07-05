FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers are having to contend with two road closures in Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., police said a sinkhole had formed on Cliffdale Road between Kirkwood Drive and McPherson Church Road.

Around 5:20 p.m., police said heavy rains had caused flooding on Pamalee Drive at Blanton Road. The road has since reopened

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.

The National Weather Service had extended a flash-flood warning until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for northwestern Cumberland County including Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, and Bonnie Doone.

A CBS 17 crew has been sent out to the scene of the sinkhole.