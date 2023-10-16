FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville police homicide unit is conducting a death investigation after skeletal remains were found in woods on Monday morning.

Around 11:27 a.m., police responded to a wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard to a report of the discovery of skeletal remains, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located the remains.

According to police, the remains have been there for “an extended amount of time.”

The discovery of the remains comes less than a week after a body was found in the attic of a restaurant in the 1200 block of Bragg Boulevard.

In the Monday discovery, Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh to determine a cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.