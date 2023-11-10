FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have identified skeletal remains that were found in the woods near Bragg Boulevard in October.

The remains have been identified as Devonte Lawrence. According to police, Lawrence was reported missing by his mother in April 2018.

On Oct. 16 around 11:27 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard to the report of the discovery of skeletal remains.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and found the remains.

A review of Lawrence’s remains by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that there was no evidence to suggest a homicide. Therefore, police are no longer investigating the death as such.