WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of River Road, deputies said.

Deputy Lt. C. Wells said the “body was somewhat identifiable” when she was found “a distance off the road but still nearby”.

“We can tell that the person was a certain age — so [the body] was not out there for an extended period of time,” Wells told CBS 17 previously.

Deputies closed the road overnight while an investigation ensued, and while the road is open now, the investigation remains ongoing.

The area is northeast of Fayetteville, just west of Wade and about 1,000 feet from the Cape Fear River.