FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A soldier training at Fort Bragg was killed in a training accident, officials announced Friday morning.

Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski, a mechanic assigned to the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) was confirmed as the soldier killed Wednesday in training in a release from Fort Bragg.

“Sgt. Zygarowski was a model soldier, non-commissioned officer, and leader. His presence and expertise will be deeply missed by everyone in the team,” said Capt. Jonah Crews, commander of the 149th Seaport Operations Company.

Fort Bragg said Sgt. Zygarowski enlisted into the U.S. Army in 2018, and attended his initial entry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

He attended Advanced Initial Training at Fort Lee, Virginia, with his initial assignment being the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), where he served for three years prior to reassignment to his current assignment with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

“He was an exceptional Soldier as part of our Resolute Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time,” Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), said.

Sgt. Zygarowski received numerous awards to include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with an oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon. Fort Bragg said he will receive the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.