FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg Thursday held its annual Gold Star Memorial Ceremony at the United States Army Special Operations Command Plaza.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ name was unveiled on the USASOC Memorial Wall. Knauss was attacked and killed while assisting with noncombat evacuations in Afghanistan at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in August 2021.

Knauss was a Corryton, Tennessee, native and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2016.

“He was all about trying to be the best,” Greg Knauss, his father said.

Gold Star guests, including family and friends, traveled from across the country to attend the memorial ceremony Thursday.

“Club you don’t want to belong to,” said Leslie Cribben, a Gold Star Mother.

They all said they would give up the gold stars to have their children with them again.

“Every day is a new day. Some days are worse. Some days are better,” said Joseph Cribben, a Gold Star Father.

Events at the ceremony included the Posting of the Colors and the National Anthem, remarks from Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, the wall unveiling, wreath laying, taps, and Retiring of the Colors.