Soldier killed in crash on Fort Bragg, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier died Monday following a crash on the base, according to a Wednesday morning release from the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne).

According to officials, Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd, 35, of Kissimmee, Florida, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Fort Bragg.

Boyd spent the majority of her career assigned to the 4th and 8th Psychological Operations Groups at Fort Bragg, according to the release.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Boyd will be deeply felt throughout this headquarters, across the command, and within the Psychological Operations regiment,” said Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) in the news release. “We will ensure every effort is taken to provide the greatest possible care for her family and loved ones during this time of immense loss.”

Boyd was born in New York City on April 27, 1985, and enlised in the Army from Tampa, Florida, in 2004, officials said. She enlisted as a 37F Psychological Operations Specialist and attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to Fort Bragg following her graduation.

Boyd was deployed eight times in her career, including tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Philippines, and Lithuania, according to officials.

Boyd’s awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal (fourth award); Joint Service Achievement Medal (second award); Army Good Conduct Medal (fifth award); National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (Campaign Star); Iraq Campaign Medal (Campaign Star); Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (third award); Army Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; and Parachutist Badge.

