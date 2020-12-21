Soldier shoots, kills pregnant wife in front of child before killing himself, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– More details are being released about the man who Fayetteville police say shot and killed his pregnant wife, and then shot and killed himself.

It happened at a duplex on Willow Street Sunday night just after 7.

Police say 31-year-old Keith Lewis was fighting with his wife, 34-year-old Sarah Lewis, in front of their 3-year-old child.

Police say Keith Lewis fired several shots at Sarah Lewis, killing her and their unborn baby.

Police say the toddler is safe and staying with family.

“To lose a family member this close to Christmas and then lose a baby on top of it, it’s the worst,” a neighbor said.

Police say Keith Lewis was an active duty soldier.

Keith Lewis faced a misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun charge in 2016 in Cumberland County.

The report listed Sarah Lewis as the victim.

The district attorney says the charges were dismissed as requested by the victim.

Sgt. Jeremy Glass says help is available for domestic violence victims.

“Each patrol unit has a domestic violence liaison, we have a victim advocate which is a non sworn position that can help get people out of those types of situations,” Glass said.

Victims can electronically file a protective order if needed.