FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Army has identified the soldier who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday while crossing a street.

Army Specialist John Michael DeLeon, 31, a native of San Antonio, Texas, was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, according to a Monday news release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael DeLeon. John Michael served as a combat medic with his unit for two years,” said Col. Jon Harvey, commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade. “He was an instrumental part of our Steel Family, and his loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragedy, especially so close to the holiday season.”

DeLeon enlisted into the Army in November 2019 as a combat medic. His military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Selfless, enthusiastic, dedicated, and an outstanding teammate are just a few characteristics that describe Spc. John Michael De Leon,” said Capt. Thomas Sujack, HHB commander. “As we mourn the loss of our teammate, we remember and honor him as the exceptional father, husband, son, Soldier, and combat medic he was. We are forever fortunate to have had him on our team for the past 2 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

DeLeon is survived by his wife, Heidi, and two children.

DeLeon was crossing the intersection of Knox and Honeycutt streets around 10 a.m. on Friday when he was struck.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The 18th Field Artillery Brigade will host a memorial service for DeLeon in the coming days.