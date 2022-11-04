FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is repairing two homes owned by military veterans this weekend.

It’s part of the organization’s 2022 Veteran’s Day to “Serve, Honor, and Build” with a Veteran’s Build event.

At no cost to the veterans, the work will be completed with the help of volunteers. All the volunteers Friday afternoon had military connections.

“We learned how to use a saw. We are learning how to take down stuff and put it back up,” Miles Andreade with the 82nd Airborne Sustainment Brigade said.

Andreade said it’s fulfilling to serve the country and community.

“We just all helping each other out. I think is very important,” he said.

Another group of Fort Bragg soldiers with the Home Builders Institute (HBI) on post also lend a helping hand.

HBI is a program that teaches soldiers who are leaving the military certain trade skills including carpentry. This group often assists the local Habitat for Humanity with home projects.

All the volunteers agreed this is a heartwarming gesture to make life a little bit easier for those who sacrificed for our country.

“It also helps with the volunteers who are vets too. It’s just a sense of community and a sense of pride,” John Pomelow, Director for Construction at Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity said.

To learn more about Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity go to fayettevillenchabitat.org