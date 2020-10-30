Some Cumberland County parents say their children are falling behind due to virtual learning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Schools released the latest attendance rate which shows about 90 percent attendance in the last month.

The district remains all virtual until at least January.

Some parents who want schools to reopen have expressed concerns about children falling behind in their education because of the virtual-only format.

Cumberland County Schools Social Worker Cheryl Mitchell says teachers and staff are doing what they can to try to reach those students.

They offer online tutorials, after-hours tutoring, and resources for parents.

“Some children and even some parents they just do better face-to-face, this we know,” Mitchell said. “But I always tell parents, listen let’s try to find some positive, let’s just try to make the best out of this situation until we can get back face to face.”

The latest attendance numbers from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 show an average attendance rate of about 90 percent.

For those who aren’t participating in virtual learning, Mitchell says social workers try to contact them in a variety of ways every day.

“Parents just need to know that even if they don’t reach out to me that I’m going to reach out to them,” Mitchell said. “That as school social workers we are going to reach out to you just to do a wellness check and see how you’re doing because this is a difficult time for parents.”

The school board meets again Nov. 10.

The district says the agenda is still being finalized so they can’t say yet if they’ll be voting on when to return to school.