Some Cumberland County PWC customers say bills unfairly increasing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Rynne Christon says her Public Works Commission water bill in Cumberland County is increasing at an unfair rate.

“It wasn’t this high last year,” Christon said. “We did fill up a pool before the rate, and that was cheaper than what our bill is now.”

Several people are taking on online forums complaining about their PWC water bill increases.

“My mom just moved down here and she is over the moon crazy about how much she has to pay for water,” said Christon, who lives in the Baywood area. “A lot of my neighbors have complained.”

PWC says they haven’t received any out of the ordinary specific complaints about the issue.

“I don’t know if it would make any sense to say anything about it, who’s going to listen to us.”

PWC says there are a lot of irrigation accounts in the Baywood area, so it’s not unusual to see an increase because more people are watering lawns in the dry weather.

Christon says her water use hasn’t increased enough to justify the price increase.

“I think it’s wrong — I mean why should we be paying for something that hasn’t changed?” Christon said. “Why are we paying more — it’s not like the water quality has changed.”

PWC says Christon’s bill went up because her usage went up.

They say they have conservation specialists who can visit homes to help identify any leaks. If there is a leak, customers may be eligible for a bill adjustment.

The Better Business Bureau says while PWC isn’t accredited, they do have an A+ rating because they responded and resolved the 22 customer complaints they’ve had over a three-year period.

The BBB says there haven’t been any PWC complaints in the last few months.

Cumberland County plumber James Moran says he’s received a few calls regarding higher water bills in the last month.

He recommends homeowners check for leaky faucets and toilets. He says water dripping from a sink, or a leaky toilet can easily cost an extra $50 a month.

PWC images showing the corresponding relationship between water usage and price.

