Some Cumberland County students opted to skip school after Instagram shooting threat

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A South View High School student is in custody after a post made to Instagram threatened a shooting at the school.

The Instagram post showed a picture of a gun that said, “I hate South View I will use this to kill all the teachers this week.” It prompted a code yellow for students, meaning doors were locked to the outside.

“I was scared for me and my sister’s lives, so I said we’re not going to go to school tomorrow,” South View senior Blake Layow-McCrun said.

Blake decided to miss school Wednesday after a second threat of a shooting from the same account.

“Just in case because some people will post it and they won’t do anything for attention. And there’s people that will post it and they’ll do it the next time,” Layow-McCrun said. “I’m not taking that chance.”

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sean Swain said the punishment for threats like this can be up to a two-year sentence for juveniles.

“They are right here right now, they make the threat not worrying about what the repercussions are going to be down the road,” Swain said.

The office has a cybersecurity investigator whose sole job is tracking down people who engage in online threats or crimes.

“We’ll find out who it is, it’s just going to take us a little bit of time to do the investigation thoroughly,” Swain said.

He told parents to monitor what their kids are doing online.

“It’s their right to know what’s going on because we’re going to be coming to their house and knocking on their door whenever we want answers.”

“Don’t post something and then try to cover it up because it’s not going to work,” Layow-McCrun said.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody for the posts and charged with threats of mass violence.

