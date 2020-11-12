Surveys going out to homeowners in flood-prone Fayetteville neighborhood, moving toward federal buyout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some homeowners living in flood-prone areas of the Locks Creek neighborhood in Fayetteville might qualify for buyout money.

The Fayetteville city manager approved surveys today to send out to 35 to 40 homeowners.

Starting Friday, contractors will be going door-to-door, following COVID-19 guidelines, asking homeowners to complete the surveys.

The feedback will be used to apply for a federal grant that could cover potential buyout costs for homes, city officials said.

CBS 17 has spoken with different homeowners since 2016 about the flooding issues.

“Every time it rains, we are at the front door waiting to see if the water is going to come in and we got to go out,” Chauncey Payne said. “We are flooding already and it’s only been one day of rain.”

Nov. 20 is the last day for homeowners to participate in the survey. It can be filled out online.

The city encouraged participation because, it said, a high response rate is crucial to advocate for the area to receive buyouts.