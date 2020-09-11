Some Fayetteville museums, entertainment venues beginning to reopen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Fayetteville museums and entertainment venues are getting ready to re-open soon.

The Airborne and Special Operations Museum is re-opening next week after six months of being closed to the public.

For now it will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The museum is looking for volunteers to help them re-open to the public.

There will be a limited number of people allowed inside at once, and masks must be worn.

Employees are ready to welcome people back inside.

“We are here for people to see, and to be sitting here for six months without the public coming through, it gets a little tedious at times,” said Jim Bartlinski, museum director. “This museum is very important to the community.”

The Museum of the Cape Fear will be opening its doors again Friday with special precautions in place, including a limited number of people inside at once.

“A little nervous, but looking forward to seeing some smiling faces and people that are wanting to get out and about,” said David Reid, museum administrator.

At the Gilbert Theatre downtown, actors are meeting nearly every night to rehearse for opening night in October, as long as Phase 3 of re-opening goes as planned.

“Things seem kind of horrible everywhere so I’m hoping that people can just come and forget their troubles for an hour and a half,” said Lawrence Carlisle, artistic director. “I feel like people are looking for a little taste of normalcy, so I’m hoping that we are able to offer that.”

While Ashley Torka was showing a visitor landmarks in Fayetteville Thursday, she said she’s excited to be able to go back inside her favorite spots.

“I like getting back to somewhat of normalcy from being in COVID and trapped in the house,” Torka said.